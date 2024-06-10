The Universe in Pictures Third Edition – Photography Competition

reading time: 3 minutes

Do you like taking pictures? Participate in the third edition of the “The Universe in a Picture” competition, in which the Moon, planets and stars, as well as nebulae and galaxies, dominate.

The competition, with free participation and now in its third edition, is aimed at all night sky photographers, whether professional astrophotographers or simple enthusiasts, and aims to stimulate interest in astronomy through the creative use of photography.

The competition is divided into three axes:

1. Skyscapes: Photographs of landscapes or urban architectural subjects in which the night sky is an important element

2. The solar system: Pictures of the planets and celestial bodies that form part of the solar system.

3. Deep Sky: Images of astronomical topics or related events, captured on camera.

—

To participate in the competition, it is necessary to send the material via the WeTransfer service to the email address [email protected] starting from June 15 and no later than September 15, 2024 – 11.59 p.m.

—

The jury will consist of Martina Di Maio, Astrophysicist – Astronomy Area at the Civic Museum Foundation; Gianni Pasquali, amateur astronomer dedicated to publishing, affiliate of the International Association of Astronomers Without Borders and volunteer translator and science outreach representative at ESO; Adriano Fresanco, a professional photographer who deals with advertising, industrial, editorial and documentary photography; Aldo Fresengelli of Circolo Fotografico l’Immagine in Rovereto and Molisella Lattanzi, director of Coelum Astronomia magazine.

The winning images will be able to receive free subscriptions to the Coelum magazine or free admission and guided visits to the Planetarium of the Civic Museum, the only one in Italy that combines the accuracy of viewing the night sky thanks to the analogue system, interplanetary photography and interstellar travel guaranteed with the latest digital projectors. Voldom.

The competition will end with a temporary exhibition with free entry at the Museum of the City of Rovereto where the most deserving astronomical images will be displayed.

Organizers

Café Sichardt in Canta Mattia in collaboration with Fondazione Museo Civico di Rovereto, CCF Association Centro Cultura Fotografica @Trento, Circolo Fotografico l’Immagine di Rovereto and official media partner Coelum Astronomia magazine.

Event topic

After the success of the previous editions, inspired by innovations that included the Planetarium of the Civic Museum Foundation Rovereto, Café Sichardt developed the idea of ​​relaunching this competition aimed at stimulating interest in astronomy through the creative use of photography, once again involving the Civic Museum Foundation itself.

Participants are invited to photograph the planetarium in all its wonders… the moon, planets, stars and also nebulae and galaxies, in an attempt to capture them in a creative and emotional way.

In particular, the competition is divided into three sections:

Skyscapes: Photographs of landscapes or urban architectural subjects in which the night sky is an important element; Solar System: Pictures of the planets and celestial bodies that are part of the solar system; Deep Sky: Images of astronomical topics or related events, captured on camera.

Participants

The following can participate in the competition: photographers, photography enthusiasts, but also simple users who want to try the proposed theme, who try to capture the beauty of the sky during their sleepless nights. Participants who have not reached the age of majority on the Contest start date must obtain permission from their parent or guardian.

Participation is free.

Jury members are excluded from the competition.

Requirements and technical characteristics of images

Each participant may submit only one black and white or color photo with a vertical, horizontal or panoramic shot for each category.

It is possible to submit images processed in post-production by digital or analogue means as long as they contain at their base one or more images of a photographic nature (viewable in original RAW, JPEG or TIFF format, upon simple request of the jury) – Do not display The original will result in exclusion from the competition).

Images must be in jpg (or jpeg) format with a resolution of 300 dpi, a long side of 3000 pixels and a weight of no more than 10 MB per image.

Images must not contain any “watermark” or references to the author of the shot (eg in EXIF ​​data), in order to ensure the complete impartiality of the judging panel.

Depending on agreement with the author, other versions of the snapshot (file format, dimensions, resolution) may be requested if this is specified for other uses (publications, advertising promotion).

Attention: Images already submitted in previous versions will not be considered valid.

I Systems Complete available from