Skip the La Scala concert in the cathedral (video)

As widely expected, a strong storm hit Milan on Sunday evening. First, rain mixed with desert sand, red or yellow, falls during the day, and then heavy rains of water fall.

Firefighters and local police, who were alerted in advance, intervened when necessary even if no specific problems were reported at the moment except for several roads that were flooded and some of which were temporarily closed. The concert, music and entertainment “Party Like A Deejay”, in Piazza Sempione in Arco della Pace, saw the number of attendees drop – as explained by the traffic police – from about 8 thousand people to 400 waiting, improbably, for the end of the year. rain. Many have returned to their homes. But others “resisted.”

Below, Milan Belladadeo stories

The concert at the Duomo was skipped

But the worst happened with the traditional concert of the Filarmonica della Scala in Piazza Duomo which was canceled due to bad weather. The storm that broke out shortly before the start flooded the theater and so the only possibility was to cancel the show directed by Riccardo Chailly with Emanuel Tjeknavorian. He was told over the microphone: “I regret to announce that there are no conditions for moving forward.” He explained, “The conditions of the theater do not allow this. They are precious, non-electronic tools,” recalling that “this is the first time this has happened in twelve editions.”

In the cathedral square, there was a general stampede of people standing waiting for the parade to begin. Only people with seats (over which red umbrellas were placed) resisted in vain in the hope of watching the concert which should have been broadcast live on Raysync and Radio 3.