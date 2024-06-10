Copa City is a management game based around football but from a completely new point of view, announced through a trailer

Among the surprises announced at the PC Gaming Show 2024 are Copa City, a game that focuses on a very special concept: This is the manager who is putting us in danger Managing major football matchesWhich in this way become enormous events that must be organized and controlled as best as possible.

The developers call it the first “Football Tycoon”, and in fact it is something like this: In Copa City, we have complete control over the entire organization of events associated with football matches, without going into the merits of the team itself.

In the role of general organizer, we are called upon to manage transportation, meeting points, side events and many other details that can make up football matches. Huge offers Able to attract large audiences.