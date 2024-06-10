Copa City is a management game based around football but from a completely new point of view, announced through a trailer

Among the surprises announced at the PC Gaming Show 2024 are Copa City, a game that focuses on a very special concept: This is the manager who is putting us in danger Managing major football matchesWhich in this way become enormous events that must be organized and controlled as best as possible.
The developers call it the first “Football Tycoon”, and in fact it is something like this: In Copa City, we have complete control over the entire organization of events associated with football matches, without going into the merits of the team itself.
In the role of general organizer, we are called upon to manage transportation, meeting points, side events and many other details that can make up football matches. Huge offers Able to attract large audiences.
The first “football mogul”
The concept is Attracting large numbers of fans In a comfortable, safe and fun way to approach matches.
It seems like a simple thing, but when dealing with large crowds of particularly “accused” people, it may not be the case at all.
In Cuba City we must then organize Transportation, paths, flow systems On the field and also parallel events such as installing huge screens and other elements. There are many features that you can manage in such events, and the game will allow us to learn about them all.
Copa City also benefits from official licenses at the moment Bayern Monaco, Arsenal, Flamengobut with other bands that will be added to the catalog, as already announced by the developers of Triple Espresso.
The game is expected to be released in 2025 on PC, with more details arriving in the coming months.
