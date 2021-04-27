April 28, 2021

Slavery in the USA Towards an African American Compensation Act - World

The United States turn, by means of outdoor masks for vaccination – North America

Samson Paul April 28, 2021 2 min read

The United States is taking a turn, reducing the use of external masks for people who have been fully vaccinated. So Joe Biden could successfully pass another milestone on the eve of his first 100 days, having asked Americans to wear the mask only for this period. To update guidelines on measures to be respected in a pandemic, executives of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the federal agency for disease prevention, were along with members of the White House task force, including “ immunologist Anthony. ” . Fauci. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fully vaccinated Americans should not wear a mask outdoors, unless it is an event with large crowds of strangers. Until now, however, everyone had to wear it even outside if they could not respect the 6-foot (182 cm) distance. For those who are fully vaccinated, set out for dinner and meetings with small groups of family and friends, or with a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Even if you haven’t been fully vaccinated, you can also do without the mask outdoors when walking, running, or cycling alone or with other members of your family. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend the mask for home visits to hairdressers, malls, cinemas / theaters, churches, and even at crowded outdoor events, such as sports or parades. And for the unvaccinated, a mask remains a must-have in outdoor meetings with other unvaccinated people and in outdoor restaurants.

