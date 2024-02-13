The success of social car rental in France. Stop early

The social rental program in France has achieved great success, to the point that… The government was forced to suspend it early Due to excess demand. In fact, requests exceeded the availability of funds that had been allocated. We remind you that the social leasing tool allowed those with an income of less than 15,400 euros to rent an electric car for at least 3 years, all with subsidized fees ranging from 100-150 euros per month.

The program was initially open to those who travel more than 8,000 kilometers per year or live more than 15 kilometers from their workplace. For its part, the government made a contribution of 13,000 thousand euros.

Therefore, the initiative achieved great success, but only that 50,000 applications accepted, much higher than the 20-25,000 initially expected. However, a much larger number of questions were collected. In January, their number exceeded 90,000.