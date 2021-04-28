Swimmy, Airbnb for private pools, is based in Italy

Web platform To rent your own pool or to easily find a swimming pool near your home. In the era of the cooperative economy, after sharing houses, cars and boats, Swimme – Given the strength of its success in France and Spain – it has also landed in Italy by proposing a platform dedicated to renting private swimming pools.

Open to all, the platform allows pool owners to rent their own pool For an hour and a half or a day.

Swimmy currently has 120,000 users, 3,000 registered owners, and 16,000 rentals made in 2020. Signing up for the Swimmy website is easy, fast and free. For the owner, all you need is an identity document, proof of address and a photo of his swimming pool. For the tenant, the platform works the same way as other platforms Come on AirBnB.

Swimmy is insured by Allianz who insures the owner In the event of breakage or damage. Covered insurance complies with the classic civil liability guarantee.

If you liked this article and wanted to stay informed of news from GreenCity.it Subscribe to our site Free newsletter.