How to protect tomatoes with four natural solutions: Amazing results for an abundant harvest!

Yes, me tomatoes! Each of us dreams of picking delicious and sweet tomatoes from our own garden, right? But we often find ourselves struggling against molds and diseases that reluctantly force us to resort to chemical products to protect the crop. The good news is that nature offers us effective and completely organic alternatives!

Meet four unexpected kitchen heroes who can work wonders in your garden. And the best part of all? They're easy to prepare and completely harmless to the planet!

Sodium bicarbonate: tomato sweetener

The first solution on the list is that magical white powder called Sodium bicarbonate. A common item in every home that can revolutionize your gardening experience.

“A little baking soda in the soil can reduce acidity, resulting in sweeter tomatoes,” goes the old adage of experienced gardeners.

Here's how to use baking soda:

One of the lesser-known secrets to improving your tomato yield is using baking soda, an environmentally friendly compound that can make a difference in your garden. Discover three easy ways to use baking soda to give tomatoes a sweeter flavor and stronger growth.

Start with a watering solution you can make yourself. Simply dissolve a teaspoon of baking soda in four liters of water and use this mixture to water the soil around tomato plants. Be careful not to water the plants directly to avoid damage.

Second, baking soda can be spread directly around the plant. Sprinkle a light layer around the tomato stem and gently mix it into the soil with a rake so as not to damage the roots. This method can reduce the acidity of the soil surrounding the plants, making the tomatoes naturally sweeter.

Finally, baking soda can be a great addition to your compost. Adding this ingredient can speed up the decomposition process and offset unwanted acids, creating a rich, balanced compost that your tomato plants will love.

By incorporating baking soda into your gardening routine, you can not only improve the flavor but also the hardiness of your tomato plants, ensuring a bountiful, high-quality harvest, all in a natural and sustainable way.

Moreover, this white ally helps fight mold and repels parasites such as aphids and snails.

Milk: an extra touch of nutrition

Well yes, milk – the good old ally of our bones – is also a trusted friend of our tomatoes.

The procedure is simple:

Dilute / dilute : A liter of milk in ten liters of water.

: A liter of milk in ten liters of water. to request: Spray the plants once a week.

Garlic: a natural shield for a worry-free garden

There is nothing better than garlic to keep away vampires… and mushrooms!

: Filter and spray on plants as a protection. This mixture should be applied every two weeks for optimal effect.

Horsetail: The essential oil you didn't expect

Finally, horsetail with its essential oils is the guardian every tomato wants.

: Boil, cool, then dilute in water. A splash of health: Apply regularly as a preventive measure.