The school, at Ulivi High School, starts the year with a renovated gymnasium

Tomorrow, Thursday 1 September, from 9 a.m., at the Giacomo Olivi Secondary School in Parma, the President of the District Andrea Massari and the Regional Delegate of the School Building Aldo Spina, together with the Principal Giovanni Brunazzi, will participate in the opening ceremony of the school year of the four-year department, and they will deliver Officially renovated gym to school.

“This school year, two years after the pandemic, begins with a great sign of confidence and new optimism – as Sabina announces -. We are returning to the school building an important space, completely renovated, as a tangible result of the district’s commitment, and in the interest of placing students and teachers in the best possible conditions, including corresponds to the available resources.

“This intervention is primarily aimed at ensuring the safety of the children and teachers, but we have also paid close attention to protecting the architectural value and memory of the building, a topic about which the school itself has been very sensitive in recent years.” Massari says.

This is a seismic improvement intervention, with a total investment of €800,000 financed by the Ministry of Education through Bei Mortgages.

The intervention included: the extensive unification of the walls, with the removal of plaster and subsequent construction from scratch, the complete renovation of the gymnasium ceiling with a new false ceiling, the complete renovation of the cover connecting the corridor between the gym and the changing rooms, the reinforcing the cornice and the perimeter limit, to preserve the semantics of the original order On the facades of the gym.

The works were awarded in March 2021, to Baselga Di Pinè (Tn) subsidiary Rti Pevit and to Gimi Coop of Naples.

Designer and construction manager Claudio Ferrari, safety coordinator Simon Rossi, responsible for the procedure, Paola Casinelli.

Works were delivered on April 22, 2021, but were immediately suspended so as not to disturb lessons, as windows had to remain open for Covid, and resumed at the end of the school year. Then the construction site lasted longer than expected due to problems finding materials. Works completed on May 25, 2022

The county participated in the 2014-2020 FCS regional advocacy for an asbestos treatment scheme in schools, and was awarded €71,000 to remove vinyl tiles from the floor of a staff office at Liceo Ulivi.

The works were carried out in July, to cause as little disturbance as possible to the educational and administrative activities.

In addition to removing and disposing of existing floors, the county funded it from its own resources (not included in regional funding), new flooring and room painting.