The revolution of the heroes of Al-Khulaifi

April 11, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Lorelei Reese April 11, 2022

President of Paris Saint-Germain Nasser Al-Khelaifi He claimed that the Champions League final should be a bigger show than Energy And this should evolve to be able to reach a wider audience than has been captured so far.

interview by the athleteThe President of PSG and ECA (European Club Association) said:He fails to understand how the Super Bowl is seen as bigger than the Champions League finalDespite the fact that the 2021 Champions League final attracted 700 million spectators and the 2022 Super Bowl had only 112 million spectators.

The Super Bowl and the United States in general have that mindset, creativity, and fun. That’s what I suggested, we have the Champions League Opening Ceremony, to play a game on the opening night where the winners face a great team, maybe that’s not a good idea, but at least let’s challenge the status quo. Every match should be an event and entertainment“, he added.

Al-Khelaifi is one of the strongest opponents of the European League proposal. The Champions League will be expanded to 36 teams in 2024, and television and commercial rights will be shared with the European Club Association since then. According to Al-Khelaifi, the change is expected to increase the commercial value of the tournament by 39%, but added: «We still need to explore more untapped revenue streams togetherHe explained the desire to explore new digital platforms.

But of course, digital innovation is one of the things we’re looking for. With UEFA we are thinking too Formats and on expertise of events. Take for example the Champions League, the best club competition by far, but how do we turn every match into an event? My suggestion is to have a creative and entertainment department as part of the new joint project between UEFA and ECAThe president of Paris Saint-Germain suggested.

How can we make games in group stage? The director asked himself again. The time difference is a problem for the United States and Asia. So how can we work on this for international rights that have such huge potential? We think of all kinds of things: new locations, new markets, new formats“.

