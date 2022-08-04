GameSquare Esports August 29 financial results

Jim Square, the gaming and esports company, has scheduled its Q2 2022 Financial Results Conference with the investment community on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET. In addition to the financial results, management plans to provide an operational update that includes details on improving acquisitions, operational progress, recent business successes, and ongoing initiatives to improve business profitability. to meShareholders, investors, stakeholders and the media are encouraged to participate in the company’s webcast hosted by Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare and joined by Kevin Wright, President.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and in general sports and entertainment. GameSquare owns a group of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd. , an esports talent agency serving the UK, GCN, a digital media company focused on gaming and esports audiences headquartered in Los Angeles, USA. Gaming), a leading esports organization in the United States, Swingman LLC (dba Cut + Sew and Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA, and 4th Frame Studios.