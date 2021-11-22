Gazprom stops gas in Moldova if you don’t pay within 48 hours – last hour

(ANSA) – MOSCOW, November 22 – Gazprom has notified Moldova of a possible disruption of gas supplies within 48 hours due to non-payment under the current contract.



This was stated by company spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov in an interview with NTV. TASS reports.



Kupriyanov added that Gazprom was “deeply disappointed by Moldova’s failure to fulfill its contractual obligations.”



At the same time, in a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Mario Draghi, President Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia’s readiness to ensure the long-term continuity of natural gas supplies to Europe, in particular through the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The press service of the Kremlin . “On the initiative of Mario Draghi, the issue of cooperation in the energy sector was raised. Vladimir Putin emphasized Russia’s readiness to ensure uninterrupted supply of natural gas to Europe in the long term, in particular through the use of the capabilities of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. ” TASS reports. (Dealing).

