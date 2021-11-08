The United States is reopening to Europe, one of the most popular destinations in the world

NEW YORK – One of the most popular destinations for travelers since November 8 is gradually reopening the doors to foreign tourism: the United States. Although they are in effect

Restrictions and restrictions to ensure the health and safety of people, this is the perfect time to plan a trip abroad. That’s why Musement, a digital platform for discovering and booking travel experiences around the world, has created a map to locate the fifty most popular tourist destinations in the United States of America. About 5,000 tourist sites were considered for the survey. For each state, the attraction with the most reviews on Google was considered the most popular. As a result, an interesting insight into each of the North American states is a source of inspiration for planning a trip to the states that cater to all tastes and needs.

From north to south, from coast to coast, the United States has an amazingly fertile landscape. Moreover, each state has unique, distinctive characteristics and well-defined cultural backgrounds. That is why the variety of tourism offers is so diverse.

It is not surprising to find American national parks and outdoor activities as the protagonists of the map. From large parks such as Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona) to the urban oasis of Central Park (New York), to lesser known natural areas such as Blackwater Falls State Park (West Virginia) or Gulf Island. National Beach in Mississippi, with its beautiful beaches.

Ten states have given their choice to theme parks and amusement parks, one of the most exciting projects in the country, with systems and attractions that are hard to match. Disney theme parks win in Florida (Walt Disney World) and California (Disneyland Park). But Bush Gardens in Williamsburg, Virginia, is considered one of the most beautiful theme parks in themed Europe and the world, or Hershey’s Park in Pennsylvania is entirely dedicated to chocolate.

Zoos and fisheries are also popular places, so it’s not hard to see why. The regenerated environments at the Henry Dorley Zoo (Nebraska) are the world’s largest, while the Georgia Aquarium is one of the world’s largest fish stocks, while the Oregon Zoo has more than twenty rare and endangered animal species.

Finally, some places are eye-catching for their uniqueness; This is the case of the Ark Encounter in Kentucky, a rebuilding of Noah’s ark built according to biblical specifications. Or, the Fremont Street experience in Nevada, typically American entertainment concept, bright lights, shows, shows and casinos.

https://blog.musement.com/it/le-attrazioni-piu-popolari-in-usa/

