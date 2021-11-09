Premier League fans standing in the stadium: a revolution after thirty years

The tragedies of Hillsborough and Heysel have prompted the English government and its football side to say enough to the fans on their feet. Nothing to do, in the Premier League there are fans who sit and organize to avoid crowds and new problems. Now, thirty years later, the revolution has begun in the English first class, with the top five agreeing to go back to the past.

As of January 1, 2022, in fact, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, Manchester United and Cardiff They will have the opportunity to suggest areas for their fans where they can stand to follow the match, without having to get up after a particular goal or episode.

Indeed, Britain’s sports minister, Nigel Huddleston, has granted a license allowing those who will be present at the stadium to watch matches while standing in specific sectors. Thus, Etihad, Stamford Bridge and other facilities will not have a full attendance of seated fans, but only partially.

A safety analysis conducted by the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) has tested this solution, which will be adopted in a few weeks in the Premier League, as well as in the tournament:

“I am pleased to allow these five clubs to adopt the licensed safe standings zones for the second half of the season. It is time to properly test the integrity of the permanent seats in the Premier League and the EFL Championship, before deciding on wide distribution. Security is paramount and the FSMS works hand in hand with Clubs on this matter. Fans deserve different choices on how to enjoy a live match and I will be watching the progress of these tests with interest.”

However, not everyone agrees. The police, as well as many fan associations, fear that this will lead to real points where ultras and hooligans can become passive heroes, as was the case until the beginning of the nineties. open game.