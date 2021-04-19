The PlayStation 5 is the best-selling console in US history

PlayStation 5 Officially became the best-selling console in American history. Based on units sold and revenues. Five months to the launch on November 12 for the United States and Japan. Recent study conducted NPD. According to the data, the managing director of the company, Matt BiscadellaTweeted, despite competition, how the PlayStation 5 topped the US in terms of sales value Nintendo Switch, Which is one of the best-selling hardware in the first quarter of 2021. A surprising result, driven From the effects of infection: It can already be seen that the revenue from hardware is equal to 47% compared to the spring of last year. In addition, the total amount spent in 2021 was $ 1.4 billion, an increase of 81% compared to the same period in 2020. Its innovative controller, known as the PlayStation 5, or DualSense, dominates the accessories rankings. Best sellers in the United States.

With regard to future forecasts, Sony aims to stabilize by March 2022 12.8 million units The PlayStation 5 outperformed the PlayStation 4 within the second year of life. Nothing is impossible, considering that both consoles have the same number of shares sold two months after launch, i.e. 4.5 million units have been placed. However, we need to see how much of an impact it will have Global shortage of chips and semiconductors At this time it is difficult to find not only the PlayStation 5, but also high-end PC graphics cards such as Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Nvidia and AMD. Sony’s future plans for the PlayStation 5 are also in the pipeline An environmental turning point. The Japanese company’s goal is to reduce the amount of plastic in the console’s packaging by 2025. This effort is called Green Management 2025 And follows the objectives of the previous awareness campaign A blue ocean project. Modifications to PlayStation 5 sporting events, but only in Europe: Sony is testing the use of recycled polypropylene from post-industrial waste.