Great Britain, concert without spacing and masks as a test for replay

Across the channel, the concert without social distancing or masks was confirmed as a test event in the British government’s exit from the pandemic. About 5,000 people in Liverpool will be able to enjoy the Blossoms show in Sefton Park (which can accommodate 7,500 people at full operation) on May 2 provided they test negative for Covid-19. In addition, viewers will have to take a quick test, showing the result within 30 minutes, at a center set up on the site before entering, according to reports from the Ministry of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports. Participants will also be required to take a test after the concert and will need to provide contact details for the National Health System (NHS) to ensure they can be contacted should positive test results emerge. BBC reports. Culture Minister Oliver Dowden said: “We are one step closer to the summer of live events now that our science-driven program has started. Testing different settings and examining different mitigating factors is the key to bringing large gatherings back to safety.” The hope is that “it won’t be long.” Before the parties are back forever. ”Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the concert’s results“ will influence our approach to ensuring that major events in the future can happen safely ”.