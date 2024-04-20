April 20, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The number of pieces in this LEGO NASA set seems to be concentrated in one area

The number of pieces in this LEGO NASA set seems to be concentrated in one area

Karen Hines April 20, 2024 2 min read

There's a section of the upcoming NASA Artemis 10341 Space Launch System that appears to take up the majority of the set's LEGO ICONS count.

This week we got our first look at a surprise LEGO ICONS release, thanks to a copy of the 10341 NASA Artemis Space Launch System that was discovered in the wild. The 3,601-piece design appears to be a massive, detailed recreation of the real rocket, complete with an MLP (mobile launch platform).

Judging by the only image of NASA's 10341 Artemis Space Launch System available so far, it certainly looks like a beast of a build, although we don't yet have confirmed details regarding the model's actual dimensions.

However, the 10341 Art emis Space Launch System box seems to at least indicate that a high percentage of the set's 3,601 pieces may be concentrated in one specific area. The mostly orange and white rocket boosters only make up a small portion of the build, with the moving launcher seeming to take up the majority of the LEGO ICONS elements in the set.

Puzzle Games

This section of the 10341 NASA Artemis Space Launch System appears similar in complexity and design to another massive LEGO ICONS model, the 10307 Eiffel Tower. The gray elements of the French brick landmark are reflected in the skeletal construction of the mobile launch pad, although this is unlikely. The Artemis Space Launch System will be approximately as long as the 2022 set.

While the focus appears to have shifted away from the Artemis One and its support structure at launch, this level of detail and complexity may be exactly what LEGO space fans are after. With the 92176 NASA Apollo Saturn V. set to launch in 2020 and LEGO Ideas long retired, the upcoming 10341 NASA Artemis Space Launch System could be a highly desirable replacement.

See also  QueSST: NASA plans to fly the X-59 experimental aircraft in 2024

There are currently no confirmed launch details for the 10341 NASA Artemis Space Launch System, but a previous rumor suggests the LEGO ICONS model could arrive on May 15 for $259.99. But be sure to treat this information with speculation for now.

Featured Image: Spare_Promotion661

Support the work that Brick fanatics You can do this by purchasing your LEGO through our affiliate links. Thank you!

Author profile

Yu died

From video game journalism to children's publishing, I've been there, seen it, done it, and worn the t-shirt. I was also the editor of the first ever official LEGO magazine when it was LEGO Adventures. I have a passion for film, comics, technology, and video games, and I have a wallet that struggles to keep up with my list of LEGO sets.

YouTube videoYouTube video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Slovenia signed the Artemis Accords

April 20, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

A strong geomagnetic storm was reported in Europe, as well as in Italy

April 20, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

The LEGO 10341 NASA Artemis Space Launch System isn't the first of its kind

April 19, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

The number of pieces in this LEGO NASA set seems to be concentrated in one area

April 20, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Lightening hair without dye: natural remedies you can do at home

April 20, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Israel and US deny Iraqi drone over Elliott

April 20, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Alfa Romeo Junior: designers speak

April 20, 2024 Karen Hines