The number of pieces in this LEGO NASA set seems to be concentrated in one area

There's a section of the upcoming NASA Artemis 10341 Space Launch System that appears to take up the majority of the set's LEGO ICONS count.

This week we got our first look at a surprise LEGO ICONS release, thanks to a copy of the 10341 NASA Artemis Space Launch System that was discovered in the wild. The 3,601-piece design appears to be a massive, detailed recreation of the real rocket, complete with an MLP (mobile launch platform).

Judging by the only image of NASA's 10341 Artemis Space Launch System available so far, it certainly looks like a beast of a build, although we don't yet have confirmed details regarding the model's actual dimensions.

However, the 10341 Art emis Space Launch System box seems to at least indicate that a high percentage of the set's 3,601 pieces may be concentrated in one specific area. The mostly orange and white rocket boosters only make up a small portion of the build, with the moving launcher seeming to take up the majority of the LEGO ICONS elements in the set.

This section of the 10341 NASA Artemis Space Launch System appears similar in complexity and design to another massive LEGO ICONS model, the 10307 Eiffel Tower. The gray elements of the French brick landmark are reflected in the skeletal construction of the mobile launch pad, although this is unlikely. The Artemis Space Launch System will be approximately as long as the 2022 set.

While the focus appears to have shifted away from the Artemis One and its support structure at launch, this level of detail and complexity may be exactly what LEGO space fans are after. With the 92176 NASA Apollo Saturn V. set to launch in 2020 and LEGO Ideas long retired, the upcoming 10341 NASA Artemis Space Launch System could be a highly desirable replacement.

There are currently no confirmed launch details for the 10341 NASA Artemis Space Launch System, but a previous rumor suggests the LEGO ICONS model could arrive on May 15 for $259.99. But be sure to treat this information with speculation for now.

