April 20, 2024

Kate Middleton, William impressed: “I will.” Background on the “Discounted Program”

Lorelei Reese April 20, 2024 1 min read

Prince William returned to his official duties, where he visited a charity and youth centre. This is the first public participation since Kate Middleton revealed last month that she had cancer and was undergoing preventive chemotherapy. On that occasion, the future king promised to take care of his wife.

During the discussion, William spoke to Rachel Candaba, who gave the father of Kate's three children cards wishing his wife and King Charles III to overcome their grueling battles with cancer. In a conversation between the two, he placed his hand on her shoulder as a sign of thanks. Instead, she urged him to “take care” of the princess. The prince chanted: “I will, I will.”

Meanwhile, according to what has been filtered from various sources, William seems determined to fulfill his duties, but also to manage them in the most effective way to give Kate all the care and strength she needs. The prince will therefore follow a “reduced schedule”, in an attempt to balance public service with supporting his wife and young children.

