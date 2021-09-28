September 28, 2021

Gf Vip, Soleil Sorge, and intimacy at 5 am. "Shame on you" breaking into the house

Gf Vip, Soleil Sorge, and intimacy at 5 am. “Shame on you” breaking into the house – Libero Quotidiano

Lorelei Reese September 28, 2021 1 min read

Soleil rise still argue. tenant from Big Brother VIPAfter the September 27 episode of Canale 5, he imitated it Valentina Noli Augusti. No sorge girlfriend simulator Tommaso Elite He thinks about the situation he might have in a moment of intimacy. A scene that occurred at five in the morning sparked controversy. One user wrote on the web: “Bad picture, bad … Thank you, it was 5 am and hardly anyone saw you.”

wild rome It was no less: “Rude at high levels toward Greta – commented in reference to the ex-Gianmaria Antinolfi -. Your soul does not exist.” To endure with Valentina Noli Augusti, who faced in the episode a confrontation with some competitors, Katia Ricciarelli: “If he came here, we made him black. I didn’t like what he said, we are not house of snakes”Thunder then spoke of Thomas.

“He was excited and I loved him, I would be glad if he came back. But she really doesn’t.” Not long ago, in fact, the conductor asked the woman who had just come back temptation island If he wanted to enter and you did not wait for an answer: “Sure, I destroyed them all“.

