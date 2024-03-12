The most beautiful little spring trips, breathtaking adventures – SiViaggia

In the spring, we all feel the need to take a break from work and enjoy ourselves A few days of relaxation: Why not do it on a cruise ship? It's a really great way to fill up on fun, without spending too much time away from home. the Spring mini trips It's the perfect opportunity to discover stunning scenery and wonderful artistic cities, while taking advantage of just a few days of vacation. Let's see which trails should not be missed.

MSC Cruises Small Cruises

Let's start from MSC flights, which has several offers in its catalog for tourists longing for a short but intense excursion: on April 21, 2024, the MSC Orchestra will depart on a 3-day mini-cruise that will visit the most enchanting sites of the Mediterranean, from Portofino to Cannes and the Costa Smeralda. Alternatively, on board the MSC Splendida, sailing from Genoa, you can visit Marseille and the vibrant city of Barcelona, ​​sailing along France And the Spain Before returning home. The mini cruise departs April 22, 26, 30 and May 4, 2024.

do you preferAdriatic Sea? No problem: on board the MSC Armonia ship, departing on 8, 12, 15 and 19 April 2024 from Venice, you can stop in Split, the beautiful Croatian capital, touch on Montenegro (the right opportunity to visit Kotor) and head back towards Rijeka. Other small cruises are also scheduled, again departing from Venice, which will sail Slovenia and Croatia: Unmissable stops will be Koper and the charming city of Zadar, a place rich in history and wonderful sights.

Costa Crociere Small Cruises

also Costa Crocier Ready to take you to the heart of the Mediterranean, with its inspiring 4 and 5 day itineraries. In the months of March, April and May 2024, several small cruises depart from Savona, which will take you to discover the stunning scenery of the French Riviera, with a stop in MarseilleThen he rushed towards Barcelona. The charming Spanish city will offer you an unforgettable excursion, before returning to the port of Liguria. If you have more time, you can enjoy a 7-day cruise departing from Rome, then visiting Savona, Marseille, Barcelona and a final stop in Naples.

Norwegian Cruise Line's small cruises

Finally, let's see some suggestions Norwegian Cruise Line. The first is the one in the Mediterranean, which will depart in May 2024 on a 4-day voyage: the ship will sail from Barcelona, ​​then head towards the French Riviera and stop in its most prestigious city, the wonderful city of Cannes. You will then arrive in Italy, with stops in Florence and Rome. But the most surprising small cruises are the ones that take you to the other side of the world: there are many of them 3 and 4 day trips To discover wonderful and exotic places, to live an exciting experience for sure.

For example, you can like Caribbean Sea With a 3-day cruise, starting in April 2024, stopping in Punta Cana and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, before arriving in Miami. No less evocative is the four-day itinerary, which will sail starting in May 2024 from Orlando to stop at various islands in the world. Bahamasincluding the private Norwegian oasis (Great Stirrup Cay).