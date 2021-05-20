Thursday, May 20, 2021 – 5:39 pm

Moonlight Project, Sacocia (Asi): Italian Urgoglesi Cordata

“A project that paves the way for the colonization of the moon”

ROME, May 20 (Askanews) – “Moonlight held by a consortium led by Telespazio is very important because it is the first to deal with lunar communication and navigation systems and opens the way for what will be true colonization and building support for the Artemis project returning. To the moon to stay there. We are proud of the fact that there is a consortium there. He speaks strongly Italian who will conduct a feasibility study for a very important future structure that opens the way for later steps for an Italian role in space exploration, in which we have already occupied a very important place and intend to do more in the future. ”



For the askanews, the president of the ASI, Giorgio Sacuchia, commented on the signing of the agreement between Telespazio, a joint project between Leonardo, Thales and the European Space Agency (ESA) which, as part of the “Moonlight” project, has entrusted an international consortium led by the Italian company, which is one of two studies. Independent feasibility and sustainability and Lunar Communications and Navigation Services, LCNS.





