September 16, 2021

WhatsApp, they want to get into your phone and spy on you? The trick to defend yourself

Gerald Bax September 16, 2021 2 min read

Check out a new WhatsApp trick that allows the user to defend themselves against those who want to spy on you. Let’s see in detail how to apply it.

How to avoid spies on the messaging app (via screenshot)

The vast amount of data on the internet is a real valuable commodity for all cybercriminals. That’s why it becomes increasingly important for self-defense, especially in applications such as The WhatsApp that contain sensitive data. In fact, inside we exchange contacts, photos, videos and documents. Therefore, protecting your privacy is essential to prevent this content from being resold to other users.

Therefore, to defend ourselves from the onslaught of criminals, it is often not enough even one code to unlock the phone. In fact, to ensure that we defend ourselves within the application, it will be necessary to set a file PIN to unblock WhatsApp. Moreover, in terms of everyday defense, it is also important not to leave your phone unattended. So we must always be careful to avoid having our personal data stolen.

WhatsApp, reactions to messages arrive: how to use them

The WhatsApp
Reactions to incoming messages (via screenshot)

There is always a lot of news The WhatsApp, with the Developers Who are now aiming to improve chats. In fact, the gate thought of releasing an exciting indiscretion WABetaInfo, according to the heads Menlo Parks ready to add Reactions to messages. Users will then be able to express their mood with them.”interaction“It is already inside Facebook social networking site.

This way the app will become more like Messenger. The job was already in a file Chat on Instagram which was also recently introduced to iMessage. It is not disclosed how these reactions are applied graphically to the messages. However, for now, the function will only be offered for Android, but it will also be available soon iOS NS the computer.

