The LEGO 10341 NASA Artemis Space Launch System isn't the first of its kind

The LEGO ICONS 10341 NASA Artemis Space Launch System may be exciting, but it's not the first set to get close to NASA's Space Launch System.

A first look at the LEGO ICONS 10341 NASA Artemis Space Launch System via Redditor Spare_Promotion661 At the Taoyuan International Airport in Taipei the first look at NASA's LEGO set at the latest. It's based on the November 2022 Artemis, which debuted with the Space Launch System.

Inspiration from a 2022 launch means the LEGO set has some time to recreate the model, although this set isn't the first to feature the space launch system.

The LEGO City 60351 Rocket Launch Center was released in 2022 before the Space Launch System debuted, and thus is only inspired by the system, not directly based on it.

Despite this, the two missile models not only look similar, but also appear to have the same width. The scale of the model in NASA's 3,601-piece Artemis Space Launch System is larger. It is interesting to see that some aspects of the 60351 launch center design, including the cylindrical tub, continue to be used two years later.

Otherwise, looking at the LEGO City set compared to the massive LEGO ICONS model displays similar basics but very different approaches. The platform on which rockets rest, for example, has a rippling effect, but to varying extents.

The ramp is also present in both versions, but while one is minifigure-sized, the other is likewise on another scale and the ramp is connected to a different scale. Rocket art too.

It's no surprise that NASA's 10341 Artemis Space Launch System is more accurate than the 60351 rocket launch center, but a closer look at the only two LEGO Space Launch System sets reveals how much has changed, yet stayed the same.

Featured Image: Spare_Promotion661

