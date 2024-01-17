January 17, 2024

Horsehead Nebula

Karen Hines January 17, 2024

Finally, the weather gave me three clear evenings in a row, and I took the opportunity to photograph my favorite target, the Horsehead Nebula, or B33.
B33 is a dark nebula located in the constellation Orion, about 1,500 light-years away from us, and lies below Alnitak, the easternmost star in Orion's belt. It is part of a vortex of gas and dust, shaped like a horse's head, hence its name. It is one of the most famous and recognizable nebulae in the sky, even if it is difficult to observe visually, in fact its distinctive shape can only be recognized through long photographic exposures. It is sometimes confused with IC 434, which is actually the red emission nebula behind it, arising mainly from ionized hydrogen from the bright nearby Sigma Orionis Nebula.

Setup and shooting data:
11 – 13 November 2023, Portal 6 (19.11 sqm)
ASI 533MC Pro (Gain 101, Offset 40, -10 °C)
ZWO OAG and ASI 120MM come with the manual
Skywatcher 130PDS f5 con 1X coma corrector
EQM-35 Pro

Total gain of 15 hours:
Filtro Optolong L-Pro: 180 fps x 300 s



