The new Mercedes E-Class is almost ready

The German house completes the tests that precede the presentation of the new generation of the sedan Mercedes E classwhich is expected to debut in 2023. Location cars Posted a series of screenshots where you can see two models Slightly camouflaged, one black and the other metallic brown, they take part in the usual road tests. Looking at the photos, it can be seen that there will be no revolution from a stylistic point of view. The proportions of the Mercedes E-Class will remain virtually unchanged, with key innovations concentrated in In front of mewhere we find a larger grille and redesigned headlights, similar to those adopted by the S-class. The “updated” will also affect the rear, where it is expected that there will be shock absorbers with a different shape and new lamps.

The most important innovations will be inside the passenger compartment. The inside of the new Mercedes E class (code name W214) takes a modern, minimalist approach with a large LCD display located behind the steering wheel and another touchscreen unit located in the center, which performs the functions of a multimedia system. It seems Mercedes Vertical screen will not support Present on modern C, E and SL-class in favor of a more traditional solution. Below the central touch screen you can see a series of buttons. The diagonal and technology of the central screen will probably vary depending on the trim level, passing from the standard 11.9 inches to the 12.9 inch OLED type.

The dashboard image above and the front image, without blur, are posted at the top Instagram.

No information has been leaked about engine range Who’s new Mercedes E classHowever, it must be followed by the C-class younger sister, in the presence of four-cylinder 2.0 Proposed with different levels of electricity. In addition, updated versions should find a place in the range Six cylinders in line 3.0 turbo petrol (M256) and turbodiesel (OM656), always six-cylinder and the same volume. Both should be offered in both mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants. A big step forward for the hybrid versions with rechargeable batteries, which should receive a 28.6 kWh battery (the same unit used by the S580e), guaranteeing a range in electric mode of more than 100 km.

The plug-in hybrid should be positioned at the top of the range AMG E53 E-Performance, which will replace the 4-liter twin-turbo V8. The AMG powertrain is based on the AMG C63 E-Performance 2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged unit backed by several electric units, with an output of 671 hp and a torque of 750 Nm.