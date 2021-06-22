The giant image of the Milky Way was captured from 2.2 gigapixels in just 4 and a half hours

If you can cut the time and be able to do what you can usually do in just 12 years 4 and a half hours?
We should ask the astrophotographer Bartosz and Jeczynski, who is immortalized Milky Way made 2.2 GB in one night. A work defeated – in terms of timing and scale – the work that the Finns created a few months ago JB Mitzvinio, who took a picture of our galaxy, the size of 1.7 GB, in a good period of time 12 years, with a total exposure time of 1250 cumulative hours. This has nothing to do with this hard-to-repeat feat Wojczyński.
To take the “blowing up” of the Milky Way, An astrophysicist used two astronomers Takahashi Epsilon 130D, 430mm focal length, f/3.3, two cameras Nikon D810A Placed on a mountain astronomical photography Lusmandy G11. If you are wondering what value this equipment can be, prepare for the surprise: we are talking about it $25,000 (But fear not, it may be possible soon Immortalizing the Milky Way in Time Lapse with Google Pixel Smartphone).
To capture two separate regions of the sky at the same time, telescopes were positioned at slight angles to each other, the astrophysicist explained to betapixel. Last night’s shooting night May 13The conditions for observing the sky were perfect: dry air with “excellent transparency”, satellites in the shade and no form of detectable light pollution. Also, it was shot at high altitude, in Namibia.
The end result is an image made up of 110 mosaic squares (55 for telescope), with a resolution of 53,480 x 41,010 pixels and a weight of over 13 GB. It was show time, as stated on the photography website four minutes per box at ISO 400.
“Compared to other similar gigapixel projects, my work was very short because I used a dual setup that targets the brightest areas of the night sky, so particularly long exposures weren’t needed.”
Use Digital Single Lens Reflex Cameras (SLRs) Instead of cameras for astrophotography, it also made it possible to photograph the night sky while keeping its natural colors unchanged, which is how the human eye would perceive if it was sensitive enough to light. The final effect is really impressive: a purple beam of semi-shadow blending with the galaxy’s amber hues, the “dominant colors of stars in the Milky Way,” as the astrophysicist explained.
The video we provide below titled ‘Gigapixel of the Milky Way’ is a journey ‘inside’ photography Wojczyński, with high-resolution close-ups that highlight imperceptible – but striking – details of our galaxy.
