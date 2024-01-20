January 20, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The expert speaks – Libero Quotidiano

The expert speaks – Libero Quotidiano

Karen Hines January 20, 2024 2 min read

the Pizza Does it make you fat? It depends Metabolism. “Pizza contains, on average, 800 to 1,000 calories,” he explained. Corriere della Sera Paulo Accornero, A doctor specializing in geriatrics, psychotherapy and nutrition. For those who follow a low-calorie diet, the expert explained that the possibility of eating pizza is closely related to the metabolism process. “Whether you can eat pizza without gaining weight or not depends on people's basal metabolism and the amount of physical activity they do,” Dr. Accornero emphasized.

Foods that are cooked at very high temperatures, such as pizza, appear to have been pre-digested. Therefore, to digest it, our body will consume less energy and fewer calories. That's why pizza doesn't make you fat much if your metabolic capacity is good. Otherwise, it is a food to avoid if you do not want to accumulate fat. However, it is always better not to abuse it: ideally so once a week, Choose a light pizza, such as marinara or margherita.

Do you see this pizza? It costs 2000 euros: the storm broke out, that's why

But the type of flour or dough has nothing to do with it: “With regard to the accumulation of fat, nothing changes – explained Paolo Accornero -. Carbohydrates are always 4 calories per gram. The problem depends on the degree of cooking: At 350 or 400 degrees“This is exactly the temperature at which the pizza dough is cooked in the oven, where all the sugar turns into sugar.”

Pizza, toxic cartoons? Pay attention to these details and how to recognize them

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Scientists say extreme heat will wipe out humanity from Earth as a new supercontinent emerges

January 20, 2024 Karen Hines
5 min read

Orion which you can almost see

January 20, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

The James Webb Space Telescope monitors primordial galaxies to discover their secrets

January 19, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

The expert speaks – Libero Quotidiano

January 20, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Halo Infinite: Support moves from Seasons to Operations, 343i in new projects

January 20, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

No parking, park the car in front of you and no longer get a fine: the law is approved | Relief for many in the city

January 20, 2024 Samson Paul
3 min read

Weather Report – A cold front is moving south bringing rain, strong winds and snow at lower elevations. Situation with photos, video and forecast « 3B Meteo

January 20, 2024 Noah French