Weather forecast, good weather progressing but with storms remaining: Here’s where

The African Hurricane is fully active and the impacts are evident throughout the national territory, with the exception of time relays in the northeast: these are the main weather forecast for Thursday May 27, according to data from the Italian Air Force for Civil Protection and meteorologist Mario Gullici.

Let’s start with the data from the official bulletin of National Civil Protection Administration Released late Wednesday evening May 26 It is valid for the whole day today, Thursday May 27. The map of Italy is completely green, so no adverse weather warnings or specific warnings are activated on individual territories.

The criticality and alert bulletin for Thursday # May 27 It is GREEN for:

Hydraulic hazards

✅ hydrogeological hazards

Time risk

ℹ️ Green indicates no expected and predictable phenomena (but remember that local ones cannot be ruled out!) pic.twitter.com/EJm97g4d6x Civil Protection Department (DPCgov) May 26, 2021

Weather Service of the Italian Air Force

With data from the official bulletin of Weather service Dellair forces From May 27 Let’s see the forecast in the individual regions of Italy.

Northern Italy: – Very cloudy skies over the Alpine belt with frequent thunderstorms late in the morning, showers of rain gradually heading towards the northeast, especially in Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia. From late afternoon, complete exhaustion of phenomena with potentially abundant bright spells.

– >>> You may also be interested World Bee Day: Vital for Earth

Central Italy and Sardinia: – Good weather conditions prevail with the passage of thin, compressed but raised clouds. From late afternoon condensation will be steady and low but always in a dry context except Lazio and Abruzzo Scattered thunderstorms can occur.

– >>> You may also be interested The world’s largest iceberg has separated from Antarctica

Southern Italy and Sicily: – Clear skies for most of the southern regions with the exception of Sicily and Calabria, where scattered rain and sudden thunderstorms are likely. From the afternoon, there will be a noticeable improvement with clear or slightly foggy skies.

Weather forecast May 27: video of meteorologist Gullaci

Minimum temperatures are unchanged in relation to the data for May 26 and in any case the seasonal average, except for the increase expected in Tuscany, Umbria and Marky. The Temperature extremes It is stable except for the expected elevations in Piedmont, Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna. Slight decline in Sicily and Puglia.