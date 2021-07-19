The European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom have accused China of being behind a major hacker attack on Microsoft Exchange.

On Monday, the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom accused China of being behind it Big hacker attack against Microsoft Exchange, Software used by companies and organizations around the world to manage emails and calendars. The attack was discovered in January and began in early March, after which Microsoft accused the Chinese government of coordinating the hacker group that carried it out.

Similar allegations were made on Monday by representatives of several Western states. He said it inside A note Joseph Borel, the European Foreign Ministry’s top envoy, said the attack was China’s attempt at “intellectual property theft and intelligence.” On Monday, Anne Newberger, a U.S. official with the Biden administration, spoke at a news conference The accused China is directly responsible for the attack, according to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Robb he said Such attacks are “planned” by Chinese hackers, accusing the Chinese government of doing nothing to stop them.

