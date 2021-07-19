Current account, what are the risks of keeping money in place

There are at least two reasons but they are actually much more than that. Having too much in your checking account can lead to a higher risk of stamp duty.

Storing money isn’t the only way to protect it from risk. In fact, at times, staying for too long in a checking account can have the opposite effect and put our money at risk. Which is good to keep safe. Basically, if it is true that arithmetic is an indispensable tool for our liquidity, it is also true that not paying attention to negative variables may save some nasty surprises.

This of course does not mean that the money in the account should not be left. Simply put, you should pay attention to some rules that are not (always) written. First of all, always keep an eye on the deposit limit, after which you will start paying stamp duty. Moreover, for very high credits, The banks themselves start paying commissions to the central bank, then it ends up drawing on the respective accounts to offset the expenses.

Current account, that’s why it’s not worth keeping a lot of money

In practice, there are at least two good reasons not to overpay for money in a checking account. Also because there are many banks that have started a very restrictive policy on very high accounts which have little or no form of active investment. There are actually many tools that They can guarantee the return of their money, This is to reap profits for them and avoid incurring high commissions or exorbitant stamp fees.

The current account is very weak when it comes to such situations. In some cases, a foreclosure may be triggered, by order of the revenue agency, through a notice notice or a tax invoice. In this case, the debtor will have only 60 days to settle his account and unblock it. otherwise, The institution will continue the process of collecting directly from the account, until the debt is completely amortized.