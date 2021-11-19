The engineer who worked at NASA without knowing it

It’s an absurd but true story, the story of meEngineer David Miller who started working at NASA without realizing it. To tell this story, she initially girlfriend of the person in question through a video on TikTok, which has racked up over nine million views in just a few days.

As reported by Tech.everyeye.it, it all started after he received David Miller’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Washington. The man had applied to work at Boeing, to apply his expertise in building and design the famous 787 aircraft and communicate with the person in charge.

During the phone interview, Boeing’s “recruiter” informed Miller of one Similar position and equal reward for “Manipulators, Analysis Graphics and Interactive Kinetics” (also known as MAGIK). Miller replied:I don’t know what it is, but it looks fun. Since you’re calling me back, I suppose I can do an in-person interview. When I’m there, I’d like information on both positions.”

The in-person interview never took place, but a few weeks later David Miller received a new call informing him that he had been hired. “I thought I was hired for my first job, but it was actually my second—the one I didn’t even interview. I was limited to moving to Texas and starting my working days.”

After signing the various required papers, David Miller figured it all out when he saw the NASA logo occasionally appearing on documents. The MAGIK team is actually responsible for the creation and feasibility of planned robotic operations on the space shuttles, but most of the products are destined for the International Space Station.

story we learned Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves to us, because they can somehow lead the way on unexpected and astonishing paths, as in this case.