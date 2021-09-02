September 3, 2021

Bonucci Italia Bulgaria

The criticism no one expected

Mirabelle Hunt September 3, 2021 2 min read

Bonucci’s targeting by critics during and after Italy, Bulgaria and: the disapproving comparison to Cristiano Ronaldo

Bonucci © Getty Images

L ‘Italy It does not restart with the right foot. against the Bulgaria A tie arrives making the qualifying round a bit more complicated World Cup 2022. Many of the blues did not appear in good shape, which drew criticism from fans on social media. Leonardo is also among the most targeted Bonucci Who at the end of the match tried to put the team on his shoulders as a leader, and he would also defeat free kicks with unhappy results. A very uncommon choice, so much so that there has been no shortage of ridicule and criticism on Twitter. To follow and interact live on the latest Calciomercato Subscribe to YouTube channel

This is a tweet about Bonucci after Italy and Bulgaria:

