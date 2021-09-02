Free game announced on September 9, 2021 – Nerd4.life

After making the free PC address available today, Epic Games Store Announce the next day free game Which will be available for download next week. From September 9, 2021, it will be possible to download Shelter.

Protection is a game Survival Management It has a deep and emotional history. Players will have the task of protecting 4 family members who, after the apocalypse, have found an abandoned underground shelter.



“You are hungry and fear grabs your chest, and behind you the door of the shelter closes with a blow. I wish you didn’t have to go out, but you do anyway. It would be easier to give up. But don’t give up. Fatigue, hunger and thirst. afraid. In your mind, the mantra of reasons why you should stay alive, and why you do it reverberates. Then you hear a sound. “Dad, I’m back.” Your wife’s face lights up as you open a bag full of medicine. You don’t need to tell her how you got it. Just enjoy your little win in this period, which turned out to be the most difficult of all.“

“Sheltered is a post-apocalyptic management game that introduces a whole new meaning to the term ‘family’. With the advantage you’ve had over billions of nuclear holocaust victims, you’ll need to gather as many supplies as possible along the way that will lead you to an underground shelter that will soon become the new home for you and your family.”, reads the official summary of the game. If you want to know more, we recommend that you read our review on Sheltered.

