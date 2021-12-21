The boys’ choice for the movie “Tales of the Sea”.

New job opportunities for young people in Apulia in movie field With casting to determine the two Ansar From the movie “Sea Tales”.

Candidates of all ages can participate in the selection Between 16 and 22 years oldAnd population In the area even without acting experience. is expected Salary.

Applications can be submitted via January 3, 2022. Here are all the details.

Casting Ragazy Boglia movie

So he began auditioning for the children’s performance in the film “Tales of the Sea”, the first work of director Luca Severi, produced by Luca Severi Productions Group With the support of the Apulia Film Commission, the casting announcement was posted on its website.

The feature film will be a friendly comedy that the two young men are looking for.

Filming will take place between May and June 2022.

Searched numbers

Casting is aimed at men who possess the following Features:

age between 16 and 22 years;

residence in Puglia;

Even without acting experience.

Two young men will then be selected from among all the candidates who will play roles Ansar from the movie. In particular, these are:

n. 1 A Bolian boy, between 16 and 22 years old, able to speak the language Dialect and in English school ;

A Bolian boy, between 16 and 22 years old, able to speak the language and in ; n. 1 A boy between the ages of 17 and 22, of Afro-Bulyan descent Or who can speak English well but keeps the rhythm of his Afro-origin.

Compensation

It has been determined that the work will be pay regularly.

Luca Severi Productions Group

Luca Severi Production Group has offices in Los Angeles (USA) and Rome. She was born in 2016 and specializes in television and film productions for an international audience.

How to apply

Thus, those interested in acting for the boys who will portray the movie “Tales of the Sea” as heroes in Apulia can apply. By January 3, 2022 By sending to the email address: [email protected] A short video in which you nominate yourself, where you can spontaneously tell something about yourself.

It should be noted that in case the candidates are minors, parental permission is required by way of disclaimer (Pdf 69 Kb) completed and signed by the parents.

