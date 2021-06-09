The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is the i4 twin petrol engine

welcome BMW i4Twin-combustion engine – BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe. Coming in the UK next November, with prices starting at around £40,000, is a slightly elongated four-door version of the 4-Series Coupe two-door. A two-door coupe version of the BMW 3 Series 4-Door Sedan. Countries.

With that said, there are no real surprises here. After all… it’s a Series 4 with two extra doors and larger, more accessible rear seats. What do you expect exactly?

At 4,783 mm long, 1,852 mm wide and 1,442 mm high, the new 4 GC is larger in all respects than the car it replaces. BMW claims there is more head and legroom for people seated in the back and has a larger trunk, ranging from 39 liters to 470 liters.

Right from the start, there are five versions to choose from, and they don’t include the all-electric i4. No doubt others are coming. BMW has never released a patched M version of the old Gran Coupe. But hey, maybe things will be different this time.

On the cheaper end of the scale you get a 2.0 liter petrol 420i and 430i. Then there’s the 420d’s 2.0-liter diesel, which gets an optional “xDrive” all-wheel drive system. Top of the mast now is the six-cylinder M440i xDrive petrol, which costs more than £54,000 and goes from 0 to 62 mph in less than five seconds.

As it happens, we’ve been living with the M440i Coupé for a few months – click These blue words Let’s see how it behaves.

Being a BMW, we are promised that the GC is going very well. It has a perfect 50/50 weight distribution and an M-fettled suspension system is fitted as standard. Shallow brakes and an electronically controlled M Sport differential are optional, as is the adaptive suspension. Of course, the M440i has everything as standard.

It should be noted that the 4 Series Gran Coupe does not get the latest iDrive version of the i4 and iX. It is related to the current system of 4 Series Coupe, 3 Series, etc.

But the big question remains: has BMW ever forgiven this barrier?