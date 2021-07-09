July 9, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Euro 2020, the three covid positive opinion journalists? "I got vaccinated, but London blows bad air" - Libero Quotidiano

Euro 2020, the three covid positive opinion journalists? “I got vaccinated, but London blows bad air” – Libero Quotidiano

Mirabelle Hunt July 9, 2021 1 min read

There is a bad atmosphere in London regarding Covid, with delta variable As a result, the infection spread in an alarming way to say the least. Certainly not helping to keep the epidemiological situation under control was the fact that Boris Johnson had agreed with UEFA to open. Wembley to 60 thousand people. In fact, I Three of the rai journalists who tested positive for the virus They have gone to London.

Cure, terrible joke: He's among Covid positives. Tam-Tam in Rai: Who will replace the commentator for the final?

Not only that, why They have all been vaccinated: They have only mild symptoms, avoid the worst thanks to the vaccine. But the fact that they too have been infected says a lot about how bad the situation in the UK is. Among other things, one of the positives of Covid is the commentator Alberto Remedi, who will therefore not be able to comment on the final match between Italy and England for Euro 2020.

My heart is with the Azure. Euro 2020 final, watch out for Ursula: a little touch is a must...

A real joke, even if there is still hope that the counter test will “erase” the positivity. Otherwise, Ray will have to count on a replacement in the final. “I hope the thing will come back – announced Gold has BullbarelliRai Sport Manager – if proper precautions are taken. We are waiting for the results of the molecular smears.”

The rest is just talk. Do you doubt the final verdict? Criticisms of Leonardo Bonucci

READ  Green Lantern - CR7 Let's know... Arthur tell you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Marina degli Arigai: USA and Spain in evidence at the 420 . World Championships

July 9, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Chievo Verona did not recognize the second division, and the club announced its appeal

July 9, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Adani Yahya Sky: “Choose the coach. My goal is to bring football closer to the people”

July 8, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

Where the super-rich live: How the top ten have changed in 2020

July 9, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Enceladus, seismic activity reveals details about the thickness of the ice crust

July 9, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Euro 2020, the three covid positive opinion journalists? “I got vaccinated, but London blows bad air” – Libero Quotidiano

July 9, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Demon Slayer, Ufotable Has Big Problems with Taxes in Japan – Nerd4.life

July 9, 2021 Gerald Bax