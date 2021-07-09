Euro 2020, the three covid positive opinion journalists? “I got vaccinated, but London blows bad air” – Libero Quotidiano

There is a bad atmosphere in London regarding Covid, with delta variable As a result, the infection spread in an alarming way to say the least. Certainly not helping to keep the epidemiological situation under control was the fact that Boris Johnson had agreed with UEFA to open. Wembley to 60 thousand people. In fact, I Three of the rai journalists who tested positive for the virus They have gone to London.

Not only that, why They have all been vaccinated: They have only mild symptoms, avoid the worst thanks to the vaccine. But the fact that they too have been infected says a lot about how bad the situation in the UK is. Among other things, one of the positives of Covid is the commentator Alberto Remedi, who will therefore not be able to comment on the final match between Italy and England for Euro 2020.

A real joke, even if there is still hope that the counter test will “erase” the positivity. Otherwise, Ray will have to count on a replacement in the final. “I hope the thing will come back – announced Gold has BullbarelliRai Sport Manager – if proper precautions are taken. We are waiting for the results of the molecular smears.”