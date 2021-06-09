Space, Sitael also brings Italian technology to the Esa Chime mission

There will also be Italian Sitael technology aboard the Esa Copernicus Chime mission. The Apulian space company will develop the technology to operate and control the hyperspectral instrument of the Chime satellite belonging to the leading European program for Earth observation “Copernicus”. Specializing in the micro-satellite, space propulsion and on-board electronics sector, Sitael announced the signing of the contract with German Ohb System Ag, the payload contractor for the Chime-Copernicus Hyperspectral Imaging Mission.





“We are proud to confirm Sital’s participation in the Copernicus programme,” said President Chiara Bertosa.. “We have already been involved in the past, with major supplies of the Sentinel 1 and Sentinel 3 satellites” and “With this new activity, we confirm Sitale’s position in the European space scene by providing technology for missions in line with the bulk of our interest: Earth Watch confirmed” ” for first place in the aerospace company that is based in Mola di Bari.

The Chime mission, of which Thales Alenia Space is the main contractor, It is part of the European Space Agency’s Copernicus space component development program, in cooperation with the European Commission. The leading European Copernicus program provides Earth observation data and a wide range of services to monitor and protect the environment and climate, as well as assessing natural disasters, with the ultimate goal of improving the quality of life of European citizens. “The new Copernicus Chime mission – added by Rüdiger Schönfeld, Director of Earth Observation Systems at Ohb System Ag – will help address future challenges such as food security in light of climate change. In this context, the Chime mission builds on the knowledge accumulated in. Ohb as part of the EnMap project “.

In particular, the Chime mission will have a unique spectrometer Visible to shortwave infrared to provide routine hyperspectral feedback To support new and better services for food security, agriculture and biodiversity managementAs well as characterization of soil properties, sustainable mining practices, and environmental protection. The mission, which has an immediate range of 128 kilometers, will complement Copernicus Sentinel-2 with applications such as land cover mapping. Sital, which ranks among the major players in the space economy, You will evolve and realize One of the main components of the hyperspectral instrument: Advanced power supply and control unit, Ipu-Instrument power unit, Which will have the task of feeding and controlling many mechanisms that are indispensable to the operation of the device and will control its absolute stability in temperature.

The Chime satellite will operate approximately 600 kilometers from the Earth’s surface and Ipu’s electronics are designed to withstand the vacuum and cold of space., combined with powerful radiation, and thanks to redundant engineering, will ensure complete reliability. Setel explained that hyperspectral observations will eventually be in service of new and better services for precision and sustainable agriculture, biodiversity management, as well as soil characterization and many other applications for planet defense.

Apulian has highlighted how it contributes to the resonant hyperspectral mission “Confirms Sitael’s thirty-year leadership in developing highly reliable electronics for use in space Counting solutions aboard the most important space missions for scientific purposes – Integral, Ams02, ExoMars, Gaia, Juice- and earth Observation (Copernicus, EathCare, Swarm).” Sittel finally confirmed that Earth observation is also the preferred sector of the space agency’s “Platino” satellites. In which Apulian headed an all-Italian team, for an all-electric multi-mission satellite platform.