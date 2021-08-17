The Azzurri finished the Junior Rowing World Championships with seven medals

Italy continues to win in the world of sport: an impressive result for the young blues who participated in the World Junior Rowing Championships in Bulgaria: they took 1 gold, 5 silver and a bronze.

An exceptional year for Italian sport. After winning the European Football Championship last July and the impressive results achieved in the Tokyo Olympics in Italy Junior Rowing World Championships Held in Plovdiv, Bulgaria: 1 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze. Our boys are thus placed in fifth place in the medal table of nations, won by the United States (with 3 gold and 1 bronze), but second in number of medals won only by Germany (9).

Italian athletes participated in all 14 disciplines of the World Games and finished in the final in 13 of these Games. 27 are the athletes who took the podium. Gold Medal in Specialization four with masculine (Formed by Simon Papalibur, Emilio Papaltierra, twins Marco and Luca Ficino, and helmsman Andrea Bagliaro.)

(Read also: Tokyo 2020: Italy’s record, which concludes with forty medals and one last bronze)

Instead of silver in four with feminine (Vitoria Calabrese, Alice Cudato, Anna Benazzo, Chiara Benvenotti and Serena Mossi are at the helm), with the United States taking the first step; In the Four without mention (Petro Gili, Antonio Distefano, Victor Kouchner and Francesco Bardelli) after Spain; In the Four females (Susanna Pedrola, Julia Bosio, Alice Janata, Francesca Rubio) (e) The remembrance (Marco Gandola, Francesco Paluzzi, Nicolo Pizzozero, Andrea Licatalusi); Finally in single (Julia Magdalena Clerici).

specialty girls Four without a female (Giorgia Schiatella, Emma Cozukrea, Irene Craveiro and Elisa Grisoni) took the bronze after Romania and France.

Sports Italy (and not just football!) still makes us dream! Azzurrini is very good!!!

Source: Italian Rowing Federation

