The “American” who will help the Pomigliano factory

Help for bending pomigliano The synergy of billionaire savings: This is the key that Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, insisted once the merger between FCA-PSA was officially announced. The concrete embodiment of this concept is Dodge Hornetdeveloped on the Small Wide platform, which was created in and on the basis of FCAAlfa Romeo Tonali Renegade pocket and compass. The compact SUV (by American standards) from Dodge will have a major specialty Industrial Inclusion for Italy Because it will be produced at the Giambattista Vico factory in Pomigliano d’Arco. This additional model will give an additional production boost to the plant, and as the Vim Cecil trade union announced at the beginning of July, “confirmation Produce From Pandas to 2026 and an increase in production by Tonale and Hornet puts the plant into potential full employment, adding an additional turnaround, zeroing in on SSNs. In fact, the redundancy box is now only used for stops caused by shortages in semiconductors.”

> In the pictures above the new Hornet.

Interesting numbers In these turbulent times, it’s not easy to appreciate the production of different models, but Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato tried it. interview by Europe Car News In fact he said Alfa Romeo would be happy to sell it 30000 tons in this first year marketing. According to the manager, Tonale’s annual global sales potential can lie Between 70,000 and 80,000 units, with Europe that can accommodate 45,000 to 60,000 units with the United States winning another 10-15,000 cars. Those who feared Hornet would put a blaster in the wheel at the Tonale can rejoice: if the former were initially sold in Europe and North America, The Hornet will not be marketed in Europe. let’s say that Europe Car News Domenico Giustoli, Head of Dodge and Ram Brands in Europe, explained, “Dodge is seen as a high-performance brand, and our workhorses are primarily V8 versions with more than 600 horsepower. Consequently, the growth of the brand in Europe will shift from the larger models Like the Challenger SRT Hellcat Coupe and Durango SUV.” Dodge and Ram pledged their European sales to the three importers AEC, AGT and KWA, who serve a network of about 300 dealerships: Dodge sold about 1,000 vehicles in Europe in 2021 and a 5100 RAM pickup, and the numbers burdened with difficulties in the supply of semiconductors and the components that contain them.

> Above, Hornet and Tonale are compared.

TONALE AND HORNET, different numbers – The Dodge Hornet And theAlfa Romeo They’re quite similar inside and in side and rear view, with larger – and obvious – differences on the front. The star-and-stripe car has a hood with built-in heat extractors, a “mailbox”-style grille and somewhat different lighting. Hornet, at least in the first stage, will have two engines, with the GT available early this year. A 2-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged engine with 268 hp and 400 Nm of torque and there is talk of the PowerShot function that allows you to get an additional 25 hp for 15 seconds. The American version of the Tonale will have the same slightly weaker engine, but all-wheel drive will be standard for both. there Hornet R/Twith Hybrid Electric PowertrainInstead, it will be launched in 2023 and will see a 1.3-liter turbo petrol engine of the Stellantis Global Small Engine family flanked by an electric motor that activates the rear axle according to the Jeep 4Xe scheme. The total power will be 285 hp, and in this case also it will be slightly higher than the power of the USA Tonale, which is 271 hp. Remember that the additional hybrid Tonale should arrive at about the end of the year or less simultaneously with the restyling of Giulia and Stelvio.