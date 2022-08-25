Burma: The arrest of the former British ambassador – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – Rangoon, Aug. 25 – The former British ambassador to Burma has been arrested by Burmese authorities. This was announced by a diplomatic source told AFP. Vicki Bowman, who served between 2002 and 2006, was arrested yesterday in Rangoon, the country’s economic capital amid violent struggles after the February 1, 2021 coup, according to the source who requested anonymity.



According to the same diplomatic source, the British authorities also arrested her husband, Burmese artist Hattin Lane, a former political prisoner. “We are concerned about the arrest of a British woman in Burma,” a British embassy spokesman told AFP. “We are in contact with the local authorities and provide the necessary consular assistance,” he added. Local media reported that the couple, who were transferred to Insein Prison in Rangoon, have been arrested for allegedly violating immigration laws, an offense punishable by up to five years in prison. A spokesman for the military council declined to comment on the matter. (Dealing).

