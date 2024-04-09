That's why there will be no ATM strike in Milan

There will no longer be a transport strike in Milan ATM Scheduled for Thursday, April 11, 2024. Governor Claudio Sagaraglia has chosen to guide the workers of the Atm Group who intend to fold their arms. Drivers, train drivers, tram drivers and various employees of the Milan Transport Company will therefore have to report to work to ensure continuity of service. Instead there will be a train strike Trenworthwhich remains valid.

This news was published by the Milan Prefecture after Sgaraglia tried to convince the city's unions to back down on Monday morning. After hearing the Regional Commission for Order and Public Safety requesting an opinion, the governor chose the injunction for the ATM workers who intend to join the strike announced by Filt Cgil Milano Lombardia and Uil Trasporti Lombardia, in compliance with the multiple decisions. – National sectoral strike by CGIL and UIL.

“In the dynamic of democratic confrontation and union relations, the governor held a meeting with trade union representatives to try to mediate. But the call to cancel the strike had a negative result.” Hence the decision was born, as they explain from Corso Monforte. The injunction is in effect throughout the day, although the Madonna-themed protest was scheduled from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The governorate did not close the doors to unions and their battles. For this reason, it can be seen from the press release that it made possible a short activation of the technical schedule to ensure the best operational coordination and for a continuous and timely analysis of the relevant problems related to workplace safety – one of the most important causes of the strike – in the presence of the same trade union organizations and participating companies.

Why was the strike called?

But why this extreme solution? According to the prefecture, it was necessary to avoid inconveniences to the movement of citizens, coinciding with two particularly complex events regarding public order and security: the opening of the extraordinary meeting of transport ministers (the so-called G7 Transport Forum), which will see the presence of the transport ministers of Italy, the United States, Canada, Japan and France. Germany and the United Kingdom for three days in the capital; And from 9 p.m., the Europa League match between Milan and Roma at San Siro, which is expected to be attended by about 75,000 fans.

What happens on strike day in Milan?

In Milan, Communicates ATMs and all landline and surface lines (buses and trams) will be in regular service. The situation is different for Net (Monza), Autoguidovie and the Como Brunate funicular, also operated by Atm.

Network lines strike

The strike could have consequences for the Monza line's non-urban and urban service from 8pm to midnight.

The Como-Brunate funicular

The strike could have consequences for service from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

Automatic guidance lines hit

Trips on routes 201, 220, 222, 230, 328, 423, 431, 433 will be guaranteed from 5.30 am to 5.59 pm.