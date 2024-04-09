Google will turn on the Find My Device network starting this week

Google's new Find My Device system for tracking lost items will be available in the next few days, as announced last summer.

The long-awaited debut of Google's Find My Device network appears to be imminent. According to an email sent to a currently limited number of Android users, it will be a few days before Google finally activates the function.

It will rely on intercepted data from millions of devices on its operating system Locate lost phones and accessoriessimilar to what happens with other existing tracking technologies. The new system is in line with the famous system.”where“From Apple, it will become the standard for locating smartphones and more, taking advantage of”Bluetooth ping“Coming from them.

Communicate Google Google offers Find My Device As 9to5Google reported, Big G's email notifies users that they will receive a notification on their device when the function is activated.

It will be possible, if desired, to opt out of joining the project via a link in the communication; However, at the moment, it appears that users in the US and Canada are the first to receive the message. Unlike the current Find My Device, which requires active geolocation, data or a Wi-Fi connection, the new Find My Device feature will allow Android smartphones Share your location even offline.

This will be done through the secure and encrypted use of Bluetooth, ensuring your privacy is secure.

The system will also support devices that are not compatible with the current system, such as headphones and tablets, and other devices from the Android ecosystem that are compatible with Fast Pair, such as headphones and trackers.