Tamara de Lempicka's first major retrospective in the US

Among the most successful and fascinating female figures in twentieth-century art history, Tamara de Lempicka, with her plastic, almost neoclassical style, stands out from any other artist of her time. Although his work has been widely re-evaluated in recent years – thanks also to the interest of exceptional collectors Madonna, Jack Nicholson and stylists Domenico Dolce and Stefano Cabana -, his work has never been at the center of a major retrospective. United Nations. The gap is finally being filled. Tamara De Lempicka Exhibition in America Next fall, the de Young Museum in San Francisco is preparing to open Tamara De Lempicka, the first solo exhibition dedicated to the “Queen” of Art Deco. . ; Open to the public from October 12 to February 9, 2025, the exhibition will bring together more than a hundred paintings and drawings by the artist, leading the viewer to discover the creative process and the design of the works. Divided into four sections, this exhibition tour explores the artist's distinctive style without neglecting the extraordinary nature of his biographical events: from the Parisian post-Cubist influences of the 1920s to his most famous nudes and portraits. Between the United States and Mexico he reached his most mature production in his last days. Tamara de Lempicka Woman and independent artist Born on 16 June 1894 in Warsaw, Tamara de Lempicka first moved to St. Petersburg and then, after the revolution, she snores and runs to Paris, where she begins her artistic career. He then traveled across Europe between Germany and Italy and finally settled in America. From the 1920s he influenced the living rooms of the Ville Lumière, with a unique taste for combining classical European-style figurativeness and the pictorial innovations of the new avant-garde. Heralded as “freakish” since the early twentieth century, his independent and cosmopolitan lifestyle attracted the attention of contemporary Hollywood.

[Immagine in apertura: Tamara de Lempicka, Jeune fille aux gants (detail), 1930–1931. Oil on board, 24 ¼ x 17 7/8 in. (61.5 x 45.5 cm). Centre Pompidou, Paris, purchase, 1932, inv. JP557P. 2023 Tamara de Lempicka Estate, LLC / ADAGP, Paris / ARS, NY]