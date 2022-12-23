December 23, 2022

Is the party here? Well, it was cancelled. On New Year’s Day, there is no music in the square

Vicenza – Is the party here? No, it has been cancelled. Disappointment for many Vicenza residents who were preparing to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Piazza dei Signori.

Contrary to expectations – and the program – Vicenza He won’t have it His vigil in the shadow of the Palladian Basilica. High cost, says the municipality. In fact, free admission It would not have been allowed For security reasons. Installation as per recommendations of supervisory authority Access gates in the square. In other words, participation limited and restricted. The signs convinced the municipal administration and organizers to return. The reason? “Excessive burdens and costs”. From the living room of the pericy capital, therefore, No New Year celebrations. No dancing, no singing. All were cancelled. “Magika” – this is the name of the event – It will not welcome 2023. This is for the city of Palladio Third consecutive stop. In 2020 and 2021 appointments with December 31st are omitted Due to covid. Even the last party is primitive 2019. Move the rally somewhere else? It was not spoken. Palazzo Tricino believes in the solution “Impassable”.

