Super Mario will no longer have his historical voice

The image of the American actor Charles Martinet, who has been doing this since 1996, has become famous all over the world

Nintendo, the Japanese company that makes Super Mario and other video games, Monday announce That American actor Charles Martinet will never be the voice of Mario as it has been since 1996. Mario, an Italian plumber, is one of the most famous video game characters in the world, and Martinet’s voice has made him recognizable and recognizable everywhere: the actor speaks English, but in the video game Mario pronunciation Especially noises, verses and very short phrases: “wa hoo!It was one of the lines that made Martinet’s voice clearer over time.

Nintendo posted the news on Twitter. The company said that Martinet will stop voicing Mario but will become an “Ambassador Mario”. What does it mean It will continue to work with Nintendo to promote the Mario character around the world in a series of public events.

We have a message for fans of the Mushroom Kingdom. Please take a look. pic.twitter.com/U1ASicOutO Nintendo of America August 21, 2023

Martinet, 67, began voicing Mario with Super Mario 64, the Nintendo 64 version of the game, and has continued to do so in versions for other Nintendo devices, such as the GameCube, Wii, Wii U, and Nintendo converts. Over the years, Martinet has also lent his voice to other video game characters, including Mario’s brother Luigi and opponents Wario and Luigi.

However, Martinet did not lend his voice to Mario in the two films Super Mario Bros.from 1993 (in which case Mario was voiced in English by British actor Bob Hoskins) and Super Mario Bros moviefor the year 2023, was released in early April, distributed by Universal Pictures and was more successful than the first, passing the billion dollar mark in worldwide collections: in the latter case, Mario is voiced by American actor Chris Pratt.

