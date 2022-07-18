Download weight revealed by Nintendo – Nerd4.life

After a long wait, we finally know the release date Bayonetta 3. Platinum Games and Nintendo have announced the next event with the beautiful Bayonetta as the protagonist will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022. Along with the date, we now also know the importance of downloading the game: you’ll have to break free 15 GB space on you Nintendo Switch To be able to install the latest Platinum gaming effort from the eShop.

Nowadays, 15GB is not a lot, but compared to large N standards, it can be considered a lot of weight. This difference will depend on the fact that Platinum games have less affinity with the Japanese console hybrid, but also that Bayonetta Adventures, several sites and, let’s imagine, many of the game’s videos will take up a lot of space on the console’s hard drive.

In case you don’t know what to expect, we have prepared a Bayonetta 3 special in which we analyze the trailer, as always full of curiosity and details that will then be revealed in the final match.

The game isn’t pre-ordered yet, but when it is, you’ll need to keep an eye on it The official page on the Italian eShop for each information.