The Earth may be exposed to a “cannibal” solar storm in the future

A “cannibal” solar storm can cause a great deal of damage to the planet. A real nightmare scenario.

Email, social networking and instant messaging applications are just some of the tools at our disposal, thanks to which we can Telecommunications With anyone, even if they are far away. There are many devices at our disposal, many of which require, for example, a network connection Internet. But not only that, in order to work, they must have a charged battery first, so it is necessary to contactelectricity.

A clear demonstration of how many of the devices at our disposal now cannot operate with complete independence. Therefore, it is precisely in such a context that the dangers of having to deal with someone cannot fail to provoke anxiety Solar storm “cannibal” Which can cause a lot of damage to the planet. So let’s get into the details and see what to expect.

A ‘Cannibal’ solar storm is coming, watch out for potential damage: what to expect

Only a while ago we talked about possibly being a cool one solar storm may cause a Global blackout of the web Because of the weakness of the repeaters used in submarine cables. Just a hypothesis, with the probability of a solar storm of this type in the coming decades, it ranges from 1.6 to 12%.

At the same time it cannot go unnoticed like SoleRecently, he is very active. Recently, for example, he unleashed a massive coronal mass ejection capable of Exploit our magnetic field. If all this were not enough, then according to the researchers, by 2025 we will have to deal with many other powerful storms of this type.

Events that can end up causing Damage to satellites and electronic devices. Not only that, such explosions can disrupt radio communications. If all this were not enough, these solar storms may occur one after another, to the point of being renamed “cannibalsIn the latter case, since it is easy to guess, the effect can lead to a real nightmare.

According to estimates NASAFor example, the arrival of a cannibal solar storm may jeopardize water distribution for some time Medications and perishable foods are lost within a maximum of 2 hours. Not only that, 130 million people could remain in the United States alone without electricity. If all this is not enough, you risk losing many other services.

These include, for example, refueling and heating. A real nightmare scenario, scientists are trying to make different systems particularly resistant, in order to avoid, in futureHaving to deal with more problematic situations than expected.