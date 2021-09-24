September 24, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"Stupid". Barbara Dorso interjects, "Stop!"

“Stupid”. Barbara Dorso interjects, “Stop!”

Lorelei Reese September 24, 2021 1 min read

afternoon 5And Live an angry quarrel. The guest loses his mind: «The tag is really stupidBarbara Dorso intervenes. Live tension during the Canale 5 container program. Until today, we’re back to talking about the green lane. A connected guest, a waiter from Luino hung a provocative sign in his restaurant: “Enter without green lane».

Read also> Gf Vip, a hot effusion under the sheets: Then take the first kiss. “They admitted it…”

The reporter also conducts interviews with the customers seated inside the restaurant: “We are without a green corridor, the vaccine is more dangerous than the virusIn the studio, spirits instantly warm up. Antonio Capranica, a historical reporter from London, is on a rampage:It’s brutal, the vaccine is safe and no more dangerous than the virus. You can’t have this stuffRepeated by Carmelo Abate who attacks the bartender:The banner he put is really stupid».

Barbara Dorso

The manager of the place replies:She considers it stupid, it’s my ideaBarbara Dorso intervened, returned the order and froze the waiter:If you interfere at home, you understand nothing. However, in my broadcasts, I will continue to say that the rules are respected».

Last update: Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 21:34

© Reproduction reserved

See also  Mara Vinier, after Dominica's debut in Return to Nicolas Carraro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Verona, le location del “Love in the Villa” di Netflix

September 23, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Le Iene, the Ten Women Who Are Running: From Elodie to Pellegrini . Unveiled

September 23, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Second day to buy Emilia-Romagna 2021 educational tours

September 22, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

3 min read

Covid, The Origin of the Virus: In Genetic Manipulation Theory and Laboratory Escape. The authors: “China Knew”

September 24, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Green Boss Fish Order: Skiing, 72 Hour Buffer and Dad Only Done in the Red Zone

September 24, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

The smart working state, the first to come back into existence are the employees in the counters: here is the Dpcm

September 24, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

“Stupid”. Barbara Dorso interjects, “Stop!”

September 24, 2021 Lorelei Reese