“Stupid”. Barbara Dorso interjects, “Stop!”

afternoon 5And Live an angry quarrel. The guest loses his mind: «The tag is really stupidBarbara Dorso intervenes. Live tension during the Canale 5 container program. Until today, we’re back to talking about the green lane. A connected guest, a waiter from Luino hung a provocative sign in his restaurant: “Enter without green lane».
Read also> Gf Vip, a hot effusion under the sheets: Then take the first kiss. “They admitted it…”
The reporter also conducts interviews with the customers seated inside the restaurant: “We are without a green corridor, the vaccine is more dangerous than the virusIn the studio, spirits instantly warm up. Antonio Capranica, a historical reporter from London, is on a rampage:It’s brutal, the vaccine is safe and no more dangerous than the virus. You can’t have this stuffRepeated by Carmelo Abate who attacks the bartender:The banner he put is really stupid».
The manager of the place replies:She considers it stupid, it’s my ideaBarbara Dorso intervened, returned the order and froze the waiter:If you interfere at home, you understand nothing. However, in my broadcasts, I will continue to say that the rules are respected».
Last update: Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 21:34
© Reproduction reserved
“Evil zombie trailblazer. Troublemaker. Web enthusiast. Total music fan. Internet junkie. Reader. Tv guru.”
More Stories
Verona, le location del “Love in the Villa” di Netflix
Le Iene, the Ten Women Who Are Running: From Elodie to Pellegrini . Unveiled
Second day to buy Emilia-Romagna 2021 educational tours