Today’s Horoscope, Monday, March 14: For Libra, success is tangible

Blackbeard Tower today, Monday, March 14, 2022.

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

Moon in Leo allows you to start your work week at the right pace. With the hexagrams of Venus and Mars, it will almost be a children’s game! If your goals and your other goals do not match, go it alone without the help of friends and loved ones.

bull. 21/4 – 20/5

A minute with the moon in Leo that takes care of your calm. Watch out for the temptation to shop: reserves cry… Do not be dazzled by unexpected goals, when you have something tangible at hand.

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

A day we go through with determination and optimism. A source of recharge for your loved ones, who are helping you out of the quagmire of everyday life. Lighten the tone during a family discussion. Turning up the volume does not guarantee that you will be heard.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

The level of energy and efficiency is good, but the feelings are on the run. You have a little bit of confidence and a little bit of patience to be able to believe this happened. The action is heading towards the horizon, but do not press the accelerator. Stay alert in friendships.

Lion. 23/7 – 23/8

Some flicker in a couple is likely, especially if you allow family members and relatives to intrude into your love life. The economy in the eye of the storm. It is strictly forbidden to indulge in shopping trips. Enjoy the little things.

Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9

Love happily takes a break, and the chances of attractive encounters are slim. Passing stories are not left out, but you won’t get past the flirting. Future decisions, which may be a bit risky, should not be taken lightly, but they should not be overthought.

Balance. 23/9 – 22/10

With the approval of the Moon in Leo, the image and social success become tangible. You are admired and respected with gratitude. Leverage your persuasion skills to quickly resolve painful rhetoric that may be outdated.

The scorpion. 23/10 – 22/11

The mood is capricious, but avoid closed situations: now more than ever you need the support, appreciation and comfort of others. If you have just captured a new heart, you will experience the joys and sufferings … as it gains depth and stability.

Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12

With the Moon in Leo, there will be no shortage of warmth, dynamism and energy, and as far as studies, business and travel are concerned, you are in an iron barrel. A fun trip that will bring you surprises. You may not meet your soul mate, but you will have a great time.

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

Keep your mind flexible rather than strengthening your thoughts. Imagination is not the enemy of logic, it is its complement. First, clarify your ideas and then strive for greater understanding in presenting them.

Fishbowl. 21/1 – 19/2

With your partner, don’t be persistent about things of little importance. Instead, try to pay attention to the essence and deep feeling that unites you. You will have to face the subtleties, but if you don’t give up right away, you will find effective solutions.

fish. 20/2 – 20/3

There are many issues that need to be thought about calmly and deliberately. Discard vengeful intentions, emotional reactions, and unhelpful nerve jerks. From confrontation – confrontation with a family member, if you are willing to listen, can appear valuable insights.

