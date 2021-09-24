NASA prepares VIPER, the new lander for the upcoming moon landing

The US space agency has announced the landing site for the NASA Viper mission. It is an area near the crater of the Nobile volcano.

The task is part of the program Artemis, who wants to return man to the moon 50 years after the last time, by 2025. The project includes a series of lunar region knowledge investigations specifically to set up a permanent human station on our only natural satellite.

The rover that has to carry out the mission is summoned FiberYou will land in the area noble pit in the area South Pole subordinate color. The goal is to gain a better understanding of the amount and origin of water on the moon, and to work in parallel with the Sophia telescope, both of which were announced by NASA last October.

The rover will have a specific task, which is to map the surface and subsoil. Here, too, will be the hand of Elon Musk, as the craft will be sent into orbit by a rocket SpaceX Falcon Heavy together with Lander Griffin and Astrobot. The information collected will be essential, since the possible presence of the resources will facilitate a constant, alternating time, for astronauts on the Moon.

The VIPER rover will land near the Nobile Crater

In particular, the vehicle will land in a mountainous area in the western part of noble pit. This is amazing The area should contain many scientifically interesting sites, including permanently shaded areas. But we will not only think of astronauts. The data that will emerge from the research NASA Viper It will allow to rebuild the evolution colorFrom its origin to its evolution.

The choice of landing zone is due to the fact that it is always in the shade There may be iceFurthermore, since there were many archaeological pits, other types of materials and resources might be present. The duration of the mission is approximately 100 days VIPER will move thanks to the use of solar panels that will recharge the batteries. A drill will be used to collect samples. These will be used to compare the lunar regolith at different depths and thus understand where enough ice water can be found.