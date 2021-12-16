Strong reverse transitions with cold and frost in the plains, moderate in the mountains and above medium. Weekend with new heat loss. Maps «3B Meteo

Study time

Weather temperatures, even stronger heat reversal, weekend heat fall in the south

Strong setbacks from the Balkans until Friday on a cold weekend: The reinforcement of the high-pressure area of ​​the tropical matrix is ​​favorable for heat reverse strong events with minimal temperatures, which were significantly lower than in the plains and mountains this morning. Valpadana dropped to -3 / -4 C at dawn against positive values ​​up to 2000 m in the Western Alps. Strong setbacks in the foothills of the Eastern Alpine Valley In the Belluno region it was as low as -13 C. This paradoxical trend That will not change Mainly in the next few days week end More significant change is expected on arrival Cold currents from the Balkans This will create a net heat fall but not everywhere and will be felt less after all In the Adriatic and southern regions. So let’s look at a detail For the next few days, check out the weekend temperatures:

Temperature Thursday – Minimum values ​​for the night may drop further with more frosts in Valpatana, but may increase to stable values ​​or minimum values ​​in other parts of the peninsula. In the mountains and hills the average minimum and maximum are still high, but the values ​​decrease to 1500 m and the maximum does not exceed 8–10 C.

Minimum temperature Thursday (sunrise)

Maximum temperature on Thursday

Temperature Friday: Average values ​​persist in the mid-western Alps, while conditions are normal in the eastern and Apennines. More or less constant highs and lows in Emilia Romagna or just above,

Minimum temperature Friday (dawn)

Friday maximum temperature

Sunday temperature: Temperatures drop to highs and lows across the Mediterranean and across the South. Cold conditions are also below zero and above average in the central and northern valleys.

Minimum Temperature Sunday (Dawn)

Sunday maximum temperature

