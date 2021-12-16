December 16, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Strong reverse transitions with cold and frost in the plains, moderate in the mountains and above medium. Weekend with new heat loss. Maps «3B Meteo

Noah French December 16, 2021 2 min read
Study time
1 minute, 34 seconds
Weather temperatures, even stronger heat reversal, weekend heat fall in the south
Weather temperatures, even stronger heat reversal, weekend heat fall in the south

Strong setbacks from the Balkans until Friday on a cold weekend: The reinforcement of the high-pressure area of ​​the tropical matrix is ​​favorable for heat reverse strong events with minimal temperatures, which were significantly lower than in the plains and mountains this morning. Valpadana dropped to -3 / -4 C at dawn against positive values ​​up to 2000 m in the Western Alps. Strong setbacks in the foothills of the Eastern Alpine Valley In the Belluno region it was as low as -13 C. This paradoxical trend That will not change Mainly in the next few days week end More significant change is expected on arrival Cold currents from the Balkans This will create a net heat fall but not everywhere and will be felt less after all In the Adriatic and southern regions. So let’s look at a detail For the next few days, check out the weekend temperatures:

Temperature Thursday – Minimum values ​​for the night may drop further with more frosts in Valpatana, but may increase to stable values ​​or minimum values ​​in other parts of the peninsula. In the mountains and hills the average minimum and maximum are still high, but the values ​​decrease to 1500 m and the maximum does not exceed 8–10 C.

Minimum temperature Thursday (sunrise)
Minimum temperature Thursday (sunrise)
Maximum temperature on Thursday
Maximum temperature on Thursday

Temperature Friday: Average values ​​persist in the mid-western Alps, while conditions are normal in the eastern and Apennines. More or less constant highs and lows in Emilia Romagna or just above,

Minimum temperature Friday (dawn)
Minimum temperature Friday (dawn)
Friday maximum temperature
Friday maximum temperature

Sunday temperature: Temperatures drop to highs and lows across the Mediterranean and across the South. Cold conditions are also below zero and above average in the central and northern valleys.

See also  Because people in the United States are excited about the rise of shale gas
Minimum Temperature Sunday (Dawn)
Minimum Temperature Sunday (Dawn)
Sunday maximum temperature
Sunday maximum temperature

To see the expected heat wave in the coming days, see our heat maps for up to 10 days >> No.

Follow 3BMeteo on Twitter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Memorandum of Understanding between the General Employment, Contract Renewal Bot and the Trade Unions: ” Strike Withdrew ”

December 16, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Apple Store, in masks: Precautions against Omigran are back in the US

December 15, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Super green bass for a month? No, Extension until March 31 – Il Tempo Approved

December 15, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

The princes of Monaco are more and more alone, Christmas without Alberto and Charlene

December 16, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Strong reverse transitions with cold and frost in the plains, moderate in the mountains and above medium. Weekend with new heat loss. Maps «3B Meteo

December 16, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

I went to work with a fake green card, fired an employee at Poltrona Frau: “Disrespectful to colleagues”

December 16, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Ladies’ Paradise December 6-16, 2021: Episode

December 16, 2021 Lorelei Reese